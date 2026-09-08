Orange Pictures
Hadj Moussa's Barca chance! Van Bronckhorst forgives winger after Saudi transfer collapse
Van Bronckhorst draws line under Hadj Moussa saga
Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed that the club and Anis Hadj Moussa have put an end to the transfer drama of recent days. The Algerian winger has been included in the travelling squad for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou.
Hadj Moussa missed Saturday's league match against NEC after arriving late on two occasions, with Van Bronckhorst stating his head was not in the game.
The disruption stemmed from a multi-million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, which collapsed after they failed to provide a required bank guarantee.
- Getty
Winger addresses squad on training pitch
Speaking at Feyenoord's pre-match press conference in Spain, Van Bronckhorst explained how Hadj Moussa took accountability to earn his place back in the group. The 24-year-old forward personally addressed his team-mates during training on Tuesday.
Van Bronckhorst deemed Hadj Moussa's matchday choices unacceptable but praised his response once the transfer window closed.
"He addressed the group on the training pitch," Van Bronckhorst stated. "It was serious and occasionally met with a laugh from the squad. It was a good way to put this behind us."
Ranks closed ahead of Camp Nou test
Van Bronckhorst emphasised that the entire squad and coaching staff have moved forward together following Sunday's internal discussions. The manager reiterated that Hadj Moussa remains a crucial asset capable of deciding high-profile matches.
Feyenoord travelled to Spain with 17-year-old debutant Jerayno Schaken included in the group, while Reiss Nelson missed out through injury.
"When the deal fell through, he turned the page," Van Bronckhorst added. "There is no better match for him to let his feet do the talking."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Focus turns to Barcelona clash
Hadj Moussa has resumed full training and is in line to feature against the Spanish giants at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening.
Feyenoord aim to translate their recent domestic victory over NEC into a strong opening display in the Champions League group phase.
Van Bronckhorst and his players will look to keep their focus entirely on the pitch as they begin their European campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting