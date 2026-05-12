Gio Reyna relieved to end 16-month goal drought but is reluctant to answer ‘arrogant’ USMNT World Cup question

With the World Cup squad announcement looming on May 26, Reyna was pressed on whether he has done enough to secure a seat on the plane. However, the midfielder was wary of how his response might be interpreted by the public and his new manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He described the query as a "hard question to answer."

Reyna elaborated on the mental tightrope he has to walk when discussing his status in the national team setup. "If I say no, I´m not backing myself. And if I say yes, it´s the arrogant answer where I feel like I should be there," he admitted.

"I love the staff. I love the players. I love the national team. Obviously whatever happens, happens. Really hoping and wanting to be there to make an impact and achieve something great with the team, but the decision is out of my hands."



