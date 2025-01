The 24-year-old has struggled to settle in South Africa after after his summer move from Angola.

Orlando Pirates fans were excited after the arrival of Gilberto from Petro de Luanda at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

The Sea Robbers paid a reported R10 million for the Angola international, only for him to be sent back on loan.

While a section of the fans have lauded the move, others have questioned the logic behind it considering the heavy task in front of Bucs.

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.