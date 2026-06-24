Gianni Infantino denies FIFA profit from hydration breaks as president defends controversial World Cup regulation

Infantino has strongly rejected claims that the new mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in the 22nd and 67th minute of games are designed to generate advertising revenue. Reports suggested that some television commercial slots were being sold for $750,000 during United States fixtures, leading supporters to believe the stoppages were a commercially driven decision.

However, speaking to The Guardian, Infantino insisted that FIFA have not profited from these pauses. He stated: "There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance. So, this is not a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter."