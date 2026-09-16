Gianluigi Donnarumma pleads with fans to ‘rewrite history’ after Italy faces brutal reality of missing third straight World Cup

Donnarumma has rallied the Italy supporters, calling on them to help the Azzurri into a new era under Roberto Mancini after a ‘heartbreaking’ summer that left the squad watching the 2026 World Cup from home. The Manchester City goalkeeper reflected on the immense disappointment of failing to reach the tournament in North America, marking a third consecutive absence for the four-time champions.

"We’ll need a lot of positivity," Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia as cited by Football Italia. "I already know the sort of atmosphere we’ll walk into because it wasn’t an easy summer. It’s been incredibly tough. Now we need to turn the page, we need to be optimistic, start being positive again and build a strong squad. That’s something only we can do. I want to thank all the Italian people who will be supporting us in these opening Nations League matches, because we need them. We need their energy and the drive they give us. Together, we have to rewrite our history, it’s so important."