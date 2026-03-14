Getafe player denies he meant to grab opponent's genitals as he protests bizarre red card against Atletico Madrid

Despite the damning nature of the referee’s report, Abqar was adamant that there was no malice or sexual intent behind the contact. Speaking to the media immediately after the game, he claimed the entire incident was a misunderstanding of his physical style of defending. "I’m doing the interview because of the red card. It was not my intention to touch the player in that area. In the game we clashed, but not once have I thought about touching him there. I swear I didn't think about touching him there," he explained.

The defender continued to plead his case, suggesting he was simply trying to make contact with the striker's torso to hold his ground during the confrontation. "I wanted to bump into him like happens in football. The referee has seen it, but I didn't want to touch him there. They stop it there, but if you see the video, I don't even look at him. I wanted to touch his belly. It was not my intention to grab him in that area," Abqar added in his defence.