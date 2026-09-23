Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp introduces strict disciplinary code for national team stars

J. Klopp
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

Jurgen Klopp has wasted no time in making his mark on the German national team by implementing a strict new set of rules for his players. The former Liverpool manager is looking to transform the culture within the squad as they prepare for a high-profile Nations League clash against the Netherlands.

  • Culture shift under the new regime

    Klopp has officially begun his tenure as Germany head coach, and the legendary manager is already making significant changes to the daily operations of the squad. Following his appointment over the summer, the 59-year-old has reportedly introduced a series of disciplinary measures designed to foster unity and focus within the group, according to Blid. These changes represent a notable departure from the protocols established by his predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann, as Klopp seeks to build a more cohesive environment ahead of the next major international cycle.

    One of the most immediate changes involves the team's dining habits at their hotel. Under the previous management of Nagelsmann, players were granted a degree of flexibility regarding meal times, often arriving gradually for dinner between 7pm and 8pm. Klopp has moved to end this practice, mandating that the entire squad must be present and seated punctually at the start of the meal.

    • Advertisement
  • Jürgen Klopp DFB-Traininggetty

    Strict electronic device restrictions

    In addition to the changes in the dining hall, Klopp has moved to limit the use of technology during specific parts of the training day. A new ban on mobile phones has been implemented during matchday activation sessions, which includes time spent in the gym or on the treatment table. The manager wants his players to be fully present during these preparation phases.

    The logic behind this move is to eliminate the distractions that often come with modern professional football. By removing screens from the medical and preparation areas, Klopp is forcing his stars to engage with one another and the coaching staff. The manager is reportedly of the opinion that these small windows of time are vital for building the "team spirit" required to succeed at the highest level of international football.

  • Professionalism and business standards

    The new head coach is also demanding a higher level of personal preparation from his players before they even arrive at the team base. One of the more unique rules introduced by Klopp is a prohibition on professional haircuts being performed at the team hotel or training facilities. The manager’s reasoning is simple and grounded in his view of the national team as a professional workplace.

    This particular regulation aims to reinforce the idea that time spent with the DFB is strictly for footballing purposes. By removing the "luxury" atmosphere that sometimes surrounds modern training camps, Klopp is setting a tone of elite professionalism. The message to the players is clear: the national team camp is a place for work, and all personal administrative tasks should be completed in their own time.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    Limited family access and focus

    Klopp has also revised the policy regarding family visits during international windows. While Nagelsmann was known for his inclusive approach, often allowing family members to stay at or travel to the team base whenever possible, the new boss is taking a more restrictive stance. Family visits will now only be permitted on specific, selected occasions rather than being an open-door policy.

    The goal is for the team to grow together as a unit while residing at the team base, especially as they enter a new era following the disappointment of recent major tournaments. With the UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands looming on Thursday, these rules will be put to the test immediately.

UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Germany crest
Germany
GER