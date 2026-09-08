German amateur footballer arrested for allegedly poisoning team-mate in shocking 'revenge' killing

Authorities and those close to Philipp initially suspected severe food poisoning after the squad ate fish during the trip, before forensic investigators uncovered evidence pointing towards a deliberate killing.

Regarding the suspected motive behind the incident, senior public prosecutor Thomas Hauburger told local media: "We assume that this was an act of revenge."

The arrest sent shockwaves through the amateur outfit, with Rockenberg's head of football Manuel Barufe telling local media: "We are all surprised and shocked. Nobody expected this. We hope the police can fully clarify what happened."