Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
cm genoa udinese
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Genoa v Udinese LIVE at 8.45 pm

Watch Genoa v Udinese live – the second early kick-off of Matchday 30 in Serie A.

Genoa v Udinese (Friday 20 March, kick-off at 8.45 pm) is a match in the 30th round of the 2025/2026 Serie A season.

The Friulians are coming off a 1-0 home defeat against Juventus and sit on 36 points in the table, three more than the hosts, who have climbed to 33 points thanks to two consecutive wins against Roma and Verona. Collu will referee at the Stadio Ferraris, assisted by Peretti and Biffi, with Turrini as the fourth official and Aureliano and Pezzuto on VAR duty.


This page contains affiliate links. When you take out a subscription via these links, we will receive a commission.


Discover the best dealsSubscribe to NOW


Discover the best dealsSubscribe to DAZN



  • THE PROBABLE LINE-UPS FOR GENOA VS UDINESE

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Masini, Frendrup, Messias, Martin; Colombo, Vitinha. Manager: De Rossi.


    UDINESE (3-5-1-1): Okoye; Mlacic, Kabasele, Kristensen; Ehizibue, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Zaniolo; Davis. Manager: Runjaic.

    • Advertisement

  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE RACE DETAILS

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Como crest
Como
COM
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN