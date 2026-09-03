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Ehizibue UdineseGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Genoa, another free agent: Ehizibue signed

Genoa
Transfers
Serie A
K. Ehizibue

The rossoblù club sign the former Udinese defender

After Stephan El Shaarawy, Daniele De Rossi's Genoa have dipped into the free-agent market again. The deal for Kingsley Ehizibue, a defender born in 1995, is done. A decisive push arrived in the last few hours. The full-back will land in Italy in the next few hours to undergo the usual medical. For the Dutchman of Nigerian origin, a new Serie A adventure now awaits after four years at Udinese, from 2022 to 2026, where he made 116 appearances and scored 4 goals.

  • According to Gianluca Di Marzio, with a successful late move the Rossoblu directors have struck an agreement with the Dutchman, who is expected in Italy this afternoon. Genoa had already lined up Woyo Coulibaly as Norton-Cuffy's replacement. After he arrived in the city, though, the deal with Leicester collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window.


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Genoa
GEN
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Como
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