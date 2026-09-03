Genoa, another free agent: Ehizibue signed

After Stephan El Shaarawy, Daniele De Rossi's Genoa have dipped into the free-agent market again. The deal for Kingsley Ehizibue, a defender born in 1995, is done. A decisive push arrived in the last few hours. The full-back will land in Italy in the next few hours to undergo the usual medical. For the Dutchman of Nigerian origin, a new Serie A adventure now awaits after four years at Udinese, from 2022 to 2026, where he made 116 appearances and scored 4 goals.