No room for Mauro Icardi! Gennaro Gattuso explains why Lazio turned down chance to sign former Inter Milan star as a free agent

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of their upcoming league fixture, the manager sought to draw a line under the rumours linking his side with the former Inter captain.

Explaining his commitment to the players the club brought in during the window, Gattuso said via Calciomercato.com: "Let's put this whole Icardi mess to rest. He has scored 250 goals in his career, and nobody questions his value. We made our choices; we signed [Andrea] Pinamonti and [Albert] Gudmundsson, and when you give your word to players, you can't go back on it. With all due respect to Icardi, I've discussed it with the president and the director, and it's right to stick to what we have."

The tactician then pointed out that adding another attacker would only worsen a squad that is already bloated in several departments: "Right now, we already have players who have to sit out training because we have six full-backs. When Marusic returns, two of them will have to be left out, and that doesn't look good."