Jonathan David and Juventus are still working to find a solution that could lead to a parting of ways. The Canada striker, born in 2000, is no longer part of Luciano Spalletti’s plans and his stay at Continassa risks becoming a major obstacle in Juventus’s transfer strategy. He arrived a year ago from Lille on a free transfer, but with €12.5 million in additional costs and a salary of €6 million net per season, David places a significant weight on Juventus’s wage bill. If he stays, it would effectively complicate, if not make impossible, the arrival of another striker with the characteristics required by Spalletti.





With five days left before the transfer window shuts, according to Gazzetta.it, the Canadian’s position remains clear: David is willing to change clubs only for a move to a top side, and with a severance payment from Juventus. For now, that ambition has no concrete backing. The only option that could meet his demands may be Atletico Madrid, who have made an enquiry to assess whether David could replace Julian Alvarez, who is increasingly tempted by Barcelona’s advances.