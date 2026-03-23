Gazzetta - Gasperini: silence and tension in the dressing room after the Lecce match – the inside story

Gasperini’s first season at Trigoria has seen the manager vent his frustrations on more than a few occasions, particularly regarding the transfer market, linked to the failure to sign certain players he considered essential and, according to *La Gazzetta*, “the club’s inability – in his view – to secure the signings he had requested”. This ranges from the Sancho and Fabio Silva cases right through to Raspadori and Zirkzee. Malen’s arrival undoubtedly restored calm in the opening weeks, but over the last month, the dip in form in the league and the elimination in the Europa League round of 16 have ramped up the pressure and the tension.





And so curiosity is growing about Gasperini’s mood in the season’s final stretch, concludes LaRosea’s analysis, with Roma still in the hunt for a Champions League spot that remains a possibility, especially after picking up three points against Lecce.





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