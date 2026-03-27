Gazzetta dello Sport - Juventus make a surprise move for Lewandowski: what’s emerging about the Barcelona striker’s future

In Spalletti’s mind –who has recently sent out clear signals regarding his lack of enthusiasm for the Openda-David partnership – Juventus, who are obviously aiming to secure a place in the Champions League next season as well (not least to make themselves more attractive to certain players), will need to start the season with two reliable options up front. One could be Vlahovic, who is willing to consider a reduction in his current salary of €10 million net plus bonuses in order to continue his time with the Bianconeri; the other could be Lewandowski. Following initial exploratory talks, a further push has been made regarding the latter, confirming that the option remains open and is still very much on the cards.