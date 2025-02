Every time a controversial refereeing decision shakes the PSL, calls for the introduction of VAR floods the football scene.

Ongoing questionable officiating decisions continuously ignites debate, with fans, pundits and even South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie vowing for the introduction of VAR to the PSL.

But is VAR truly the solution to South Africa’s refereeing woes, or are we about to open a Pandora’s box of new problems?

Here, GOAL delves into the global VAR experience and why fans should brace for more frustration than fairness.

