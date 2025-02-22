Sports Minister Gayton McKenzieBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie warns 'corrupt referees' as he gives latest update regarding Video Assistant Referee in the PSL - 'Your time is coming to an end'

Premier Soccer League

Local referees have made making questionable decisions that have impacted the outcome of games, and now, McKenzie has issued a warning to them.

  • Sports minister Mckenzie warns PSL referees
  • Match officials have been making dubious calls
  • Mckenzie insists VAR will be implemented in April
