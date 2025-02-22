Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie warns 'corrupt referees' as he gives latest update regarding Video Assistant Referee in the PSL - 'Your time is coming to an end'
Local referees have made making questionable decisions that have impacted the outcome of games, and now, McKenzie has issued a warning to them.
- Sports minister Mckenzie warns PSL referees
- Match officials have been making dubious calls
- Mckenzie insists VAR will be implemented in April