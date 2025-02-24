Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad AC, February 2025.Wydad AC
Michael Madyira

Rhulani Mokwena slams VAR use in Morocco, blames it for Wydad Casablanca struggling to catch RS Berkane in Botola Pro League title race - 'I am frustrated because we are six points, seven points short because of refereeing mistakes'

R. MokwenaSouth AfricaRSB Berkane vs Wydad CasablancaRSB BerkaneWydad CasablancaBotola ProT. LorchC. MailulaPremier Soccer League

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is under pressure to guide the Red Castle back to the Caf Champions League.

  • Wydad drew with CODM Meknes on Saturday
  • Mokwena's side a goal disallowed
  • That left Mokwena fuming and blaming VAR
