‘You are putting children’s health at risk!’ - Furious Eric Cantona blasts ‘lamentable’ state of boyhood club SO Caillols

Cantona has expressed his outrage over the decaying infrastructure at SO Caillols. The iconic forward recently visited the amateur Marseille team where he first learned his trade as a youngster.

However, the Frenchman was left horrified by the condition of the youth team's dressing rooms and playing surface. The 15-year-old synthetic pitch has deteriorated so drastically that it is now considered a hazard for children to use.

Taking to social media, Cantona filmed the flooded dressing rooms and broken amenities. He has directly appealed to local politicians to intervene before the crumbling facilities cause serious harm.