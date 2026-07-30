Fulham & Real Madrid agree €50m double deal as two young stars set to reunite with Alvaro Arbeloa at Premier League side

The deal for Garcia is the headline move, with Fulham agreeing to pay €40m for 70 per cent of the player's rights. This structure allows Real Madrid to retain a stake in the forward's future, a common practice for the Spanish giants when offloading top academy graduates.

In addition to Garcia, Fulham are closing in on Palacios, another highly-rated youth product. The Premier League side will pay between €8m and €10m for 70 per cent of his rights. According to Marca, the agreement for Gonzalo is considered complete, while the final details for Palacios are expected to be finalised in the coming hours.



