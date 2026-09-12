Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho named a side much like the one that faced Inter Milan in the Champions League, with two key changes.

Yan Diomande started on the right wing ahead of Arda Guler, while Bernardo Silva came into midfield in place of Alexander-Arnold.

Bernardo's return handed Real Madrid real fluidity. He became the magic solution for his teammates, carrying the ball out from the first and second thirds all the way up to goal.

The Portuguese star did not grab a goal or a decisive assist, that much is true. But every goal Real Madrid scored before he came off bore his fingerprint from the very start.