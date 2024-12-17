Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsGOAL GFX
Leila Kingsley

From grassroots to greatness: Ronwen Williams’ inspirational journey from Shatterprufe Rovers to Africa and the world

Premier Soccer LeagueR. WilliamsFEATURESMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaSuperSport UnitedStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCAmaZulu FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCAmaZulu FC

The goalkeeper’s journey reflects resilience, passion and determination, inspiring greatness with every performance on and off the pitch.

From humble beginnings in Gqeberha to rubbing shoulders with football’s elite on the global stage, Ronwen Williams’ journey has been a joy to witness. 

The 32-year-old has not only solidified his reputation as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers but has also achieved extraordinary milestones, including the historic appearance on the Ballon d’Or shortlist and his recently won Caf Interclub Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the remarkable rise of ‘Ronza’, as he is affectionately known in football circles.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱