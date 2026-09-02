The comment and background from The Athletic on Aston Villa's interest in Pervis Estupinan: "Aston Villa spent more than a month pursuing Milan's Pervis Estupiñán. Emery had already worked with the left-back during their time at Villarreal and the player was represented by Mendes, so the move made sense. However, Villa's negotiations dragged on as the terms kept changing. With their patience gone, the club moved for Atlético's Ruggeri. It was reported that, after reaching an agreement in principle for Ruggeri, the idea of returning to try to sign Estupiñán briefly resurfaced".