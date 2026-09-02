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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-MILANAFP

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From England comes a surprise reconstruction of why Estupinan's move from AC Milan to Aston Villa collapsed

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AC Milan

The Athletic’s behind-the-scenes account of Aston Villa’s interest in AC Milan full-back Pervis Estupinan, which then surprisingly fell through

Unai Emery and Pervis Estupinan built a relationship based on mutual respect and trust during their time together at Villarreal. That was enough for the Spanish manager to put forward the Ecuador international as the ideal replacement for Lucas Digne after he had just joined PSG. But after talks that dragged on for around a month, Aston Villa pulled out of the negotiations before turning to Matteo Ruggeri of Atletico Madrid.

  • The English reconstruction

    The comment and background from The Athletic on Aston Villa's interest in Pervis Estupinan: "Aston Villa spent more than a month pursuing Milan's Pervis Estupiñán. Emery had already worked with the left-back during their time at Villarreal and the player was represented by Mendes, so the move made sense. However, Villa's negotiations dragged on as the terms kept changing. With their patience gone, the club moved for Atlético's Ruggeri. It was reported that, after reaching an agreement in principle for Ruggeri, the idea of returning to try to sign Estupiñán briefly resurfaced".

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