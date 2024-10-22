From doubts to dominance: Who can stop the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns?

The Brazilians shift focus to the Premier Soccer League where they will face Royal AM on Wednesday.

At the start of the 2024/25 season, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi faced skepticism over his ability to steer the Brazilians to another successful campaign. After a disappointing 2-0 aggregate loss to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-finals, questions loomed over whether Mngqithi could continue the club's dominance.

However, the Brazilians have since turned their season around, building momentum across all competitions, particularly in the Premier Soccer League. With three games played, Sundowns boast a perfect record of three wins, scoring eight goals while conceding only two.

The Tshwane giants also progressed to the Carling Knockout Cup Last 8 after thumping Golden Arrows 5-0 over the past weekend.

Here, GOAL takes a look at where Sundowns are under Mngqithi and their increasingly ominous form.

