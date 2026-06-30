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Frank Lampard is going nowhere! Coventry exit talk ends as former Chelsea & Everton boss signs new contract with Premier League new boys
Rewarded for Championship glory
Coventry City have officially announced that head coach Frank Lampard has signed a new deal lasting until 2029. The club have released a statement confirming the extension, rewarding him for a phenomenal spell since November 2024. Lampard transformed the team, winning the Championship title last term to end a 25-year wait for Premier League football. He has won 45 of his 82 matches, marking a huge redemption after previous struggles.
During his first spell as Chelsea manager, he recorded 44 wins, 15 draws and 25 defeats in 84 matches. A brief return yielded just one win, two draws and eight losses in 11 games, while his Everton stint resulted in 12 wins, eight draws and 24 losses across 44 matches.
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What Lampard said?
Speaking after the announcement, Lampard expressed his pride and outlined his vision for the upcoming campaign. “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract, it’s a real honour to represent this club,” he said.
“After the incredible work of everybody to get promoted and win the Championship, it was important to enjoy the moment, and we certainly did as a city. Our job then as staff, and for the players of course, is to firstly recharge but also focus on what we want to do and what we need to for next season. There’s a lot of work to do on and off the pitch as a football club, so those things have been on going.”
Owner expresses absolute delight
The extension brings immense satisfaction to the boardroom, with owner and executive chairman Doug King praising the progress made. King said: “I am absolutely delighted that Frank and his team have “signed the contract,” so to speak.
"Since arriving in November 2024, our club has been on a huge upward trajectory under his leadership and it is absolutely fitting after Championship glory last season that he leads us into our first Premier League season for a generation.” Lampard also thanked King, adding: “Thank you to Doug King as well for giving me the opportunity to come to this football club and for his support of us. We work together and we know there’s a lot to do but we’re going to give it everything.”
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What comes next for Coventry?
Lampard will now continue to prepare his squad for the immense challenge of the upcoming Premier League campaign. The focus shifts entirely to the transfer window and pre-season training, as the team look to build on their remarkable momentum. Fans will be eagerly anticipating their opening fixtures, hoping they can survive and thrive in the top flight.