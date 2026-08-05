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Yosua Arya

Fiorentina agree deal to sign Real Madrid youngster on loan

Transfers
Real Madrid
F. Mastantuono
Fiorentina
Serie A
LaLiga

Fiorentina have successfully negotiated a season-long loan deal for Real Madrid youngster Franco Mastantuono after weeks of intense discussions. The 2007-born playmaker is expected to arrive in Italy imminently for a routine medical to finally bring this prolonged summer transfer saga to a close.

  • Fiorentina secure Real Madrid wonderkid loan

    Fiorentina have finally reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Mastantuono on a season-long loan, as per Corriere dello Sport. The breakthrough brings an end to a summer saga that had threatened to turn into a prolonged transfer soap opera. After several weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the respective club hierarchies and the player's representatives, a definitive compromise has been found.

    The talented teenager will now head to Serie A to wear the famous purple shirt for the upcoming campaign. Securing the Argentine's signature represents a major boost for the Italian side as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

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    Dry loan with shared wage agreement

    The final structure of the transfer will be a straight, dry loan. This ensures that Mastantuono will return directly to the Spanish capital at the end of the current season, with no permanent purchase option included in the deal.

    Crucially, a financial compromise has been reached regarding the youngster's salary for the duration of his stay. Los Blancos have agreed to cover a significant portion of his wages, with Fiorentina also contributing a share to help finalise the temporary switch. This collaborative approach to the player's wages was instrumental in getting the deal across the line after weeks of complex discussions.

  • Swift arrival planned for Argentine star

    The 2007-born star, who hails from Azul in Argentina, has given his full approval to the transfer. Fiorentina's management worked diligently to convince the young playmaker that a move to Florence would be the perfect step for his burgeoning career.

    The Italian club have moved swiftly to organise the final logistical details. They are actively attempting to bring the South American starlet to Italy as early as this evening to complete the necessary transfer formalities. His imminent arrival in Florence will allow him to integrate into his new surroundings as quickly as possible.

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    Medicals and Serie A experience await

    Upon his arrival in Italy, Mastantuono will immediately undergo his routine medical examinations. Once those tests are successfully completed, he will put pen to paper on his new one-year contract.

    The move to Italy will allow the gifted midfielder to gain incredibly valuable first-team experience. Once the Serie A season officially concludes, the Argentine will pack his bags and head back to Madrid, hoping to use his Italian experience to break into their star-studded first team.

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Fiorentina
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Deportivo de A Coruna
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