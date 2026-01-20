Former Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in battle to sign ex-Kaizer Chiefs target Stephane Aziz Ki in deal over R6 million amid Wydad AC attacker Thembinkosi Lorch links

Apart from Ki, the Libyan moneybags are also said to be interested in South African star Thembinkosi Lorch. Coincidentally, Ki is Lorch's teammate at the Moroccan giants and could move in the same direction to Libya and become teammates again.

Although Lorch has been quite impressive for Wydad Casablanca, the Tripoli-based side are said to be ready to splash money and sign the former Pirates star.

Lorch has five goals and four assists this season in 11 games for the former CAF Champions League champions, and the impressive output makes him a forward in demand.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward, who has always received criticism from Hugo Broos and been overlooked by Bafana Bafana head coach, could be on the verge of a big-money move.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad have already signed Togo international Yawo Agbagno from ASO Chlef and Kahraba from Al Ahly in a bid to strengthen their playing unit.