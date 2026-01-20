Former Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in battle to sign ex-Kaizer Chiefs target Stephane Aziz Ki in deal over R6 million amid Wydad AC attacker Thembinkosi Lorch links
Aziz Ki to Al Ittihad?
Libyan giants Al Ittihad have been linked with a move for Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki, who has reportedly agreed to leave Wydad Casablanca.
The former Young Africans forward is said to have been offered an $400,000 (R6.6 million) offer by Al Ittihad. Given their perceived financial muscle, Al Ittihad are in a better position to complete the deal for their transfer target.
Al Ittihad admire Lorch
Apart from Ki, the Libyan moneybags are also said to be interested in South African star Thembinkosi Lorch. Coincidentally, Ki is Lorch's teammate at the Moroccan giants and could move in the same direction to Libya and become teammates again.
Although Lorch has been quite impressive for Wydad Casablanca, the Tripoli-based side are said to be ready to splash money and sign the former Pirates star.
Lorch has five goals and four assists this season in 11 games for the former CAF Champions League champions, and the impressive output makes him a forward in demand.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward, who has always received criticism from Hugo Broos and been overlooked by Bafana Bafana head coach, could be on the verge of a big-money move.
Meanwhile, Al Ittihad have already signed Togo international Yawo Agbagno from ASO Chlef and Kahraba from Al Ahly in a bid to strengthen their playing unit.
Rhulani expresses Mofokeng admiration
Reports that MC Alger hope to sign Ki come at a time that Mokwena revealed he would like to have Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng.
As he chases the Champions League glory and hopes to defend the Algerian League 1 title, Mokwena can only be successful with a team that enjoys a deep squad with varied options.
"I know the [MC Alger] fans want Mofokeng; I know this, and believe me, I want Mofokeng," Mokwena said in a recent interview.
"He is a South African, the player that I also speak to about certain things in South African football, but it is not a culture that's just from a financial perspective. Because I can tell you that the player has had many, many offers and has set his sights on going to Europe.
"So, I can talk about it, as just an example, that the club is ambitious, the club has exploited that possibility, but the player has no ambitions to play in Africa. It's not the lack of ambition from the president."
Can Mokwena get his targets?
After Alger secured their first trophy in the season following their Algerian Super Cup success, the board might be tempted to support Mokwena in the transfer market.
However, with Al Ittihad interested in Ki, it might be an easy market venture to secure the services of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2023/24 season.
Going by MC Alger's performance in the league so far, Mokwena has a high probability of helping the club defend the title.
With 36 points from 15 games, MC Alger enjoy a wide gap of 12 points ahead of second-placed CR Belouizdad.
After struggling with Wydad Casablanca and leaving just after one season, Mokwena is tipped to succeed with the Algerian outfit. His performance in North Africa this season has seen him get linked with some clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs.
The Glamour Boys could be in the market at the end of the season looking for another head coach. When Nasreddine Nabi left, his then assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef were given the mantle to guide the Soweto giants until the end of the season.