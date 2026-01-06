Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena confirms MC Alger want Orlando Pirates & Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng but reveals the 21-year-old's wish

Relebohile Mofokeng made his mark in the South African football late in the 2022/23 season when coach Jose Riveiro gave him his debut.

Since then, the now 21-year-old has helped the club win four MTN8 crowns, two Nedbank Cups, and the recent Carling Knockout trophy.

His talent has seen him get linked to some top teams like the English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rangers from Scotland, teams from Belgium, and on the continent, the likes of Al Ahly.

However, it is Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi who have left Orlando Pirates just a couple of months after their introduction to top football.