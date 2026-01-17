CHAMPION! Kaizer Chiefs-linked Rhulani Mokwena wins first trophy with MC Alger in Algeria after masterminding impressive win in fierce derby
How Mokwena won his first silverware outside Mzansi
Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger secured the Algerian Super Cup after a 1-0 win over USM Alger at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday evening.
Having won the Algerian Ligue 1 last season, the People's Club won the right to battle for the trophy against the Algerian Cup champions.
The first half ended goalless despite Mokwena's men enjoying 56% possession with both teams managing a shot each on target.
After the break, MC Alger resorted to direct football with Zakaria Naidji, who had replaced Chahreddine Boukholda in the 69th minute, scoring the only goal five minutes later to hand the South African tactician his first trophy in Algeria.
Chiefs, next stop for Mokwena?
Following his showings in Algeria, Kaizer Chiefs have been heavily linked with the tactician ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign.
The Soweto giants have not confirmed whether current co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's contract will be extended beyond the current edition.
Mokwena is seen as the man who can help restore the club's lost glory in Mzansi and on contienntal competitions as well.
Will Mokwena return to Mzansi?
Despite conceding he misses home, the Soweto-born mentor is currently settled in North Africa and delighted with the way things are moving.
"South Africa is something I miss, along with the football there. But I'm happy to be in Algeria, with the football they play here, and the challenge I have with my entire staff and the team. I'm lucky to have a good family," he said on SNAWA.
"I've faced a lot of challenges in my life. I'm not a perfect person, but my mother and grandmother raised a good man, very grateful. It was a very full year, with ups and downs, but I'm thankful. I love highlighting humanity: it makes us more accepting and more tolerant. Nothing is linear.
"People have their ups and downs, and you have to accept that, because in football nothing is straightforward. When you understand that, you become more tolerant in life in general," Mokwena added.
One done, three to go?
This is the first trophy Mokwena has won outside Mzansi, having won two Premier Soccer League crowns and the African Football League with Masandawana as head coach.
He now hopes to go all the way and help the People's Club to successfully defend their league title and also secure the Algerian Cup.
However, the main task will be winning the elusive CAF Champions League title.