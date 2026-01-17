Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger secured the Algerian Super Cup after a 1-0 win over USM Alger at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday evening.

Having won the Algerian Ligue 1 last season, the People's Club won the right to battle for the trophy against the Algerian Cup champions.

The first half ended goalless despite Mokwena's men enjoying 56% possession with both teams managing a shot each on target.

After the break, MC Alger resorted to direct football with Zakaria Naidji, who had replaced Chahreddine Boukholda in the 69th minute, scoring the only goal five minutes later to hand the South African tactician his first trophy in Algeria.