Former Orlando Pirates & Cape Town City coach Tinkler sees international break as perfect time to fix Sekhukhune United's weaknesses - ‘There is a lot of talent here and a lot of experience in this team’
Eric Tinkler has led Sekhukhune United for two games, securing a win and a loss, but sees their struggles in scoring and defending as a major concern.
- Tinkler to use international break to work on his side
- His next game is against former employer
- Two mixed results in his opening games