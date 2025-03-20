Eric Tinkler, Cape Town City, April 2022Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Former Orlando Pirates & Cape Town City coach Tinkler sees international break as perfect time to fix Sekhukhune United's weaknesses - ‘There is a lot of talent here and a lot of experience in this team’

Premier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune UnitedE. TinklerCape Town City FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedCape Town City FCL. SeemaM. ErtugralR. De SaMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCMarumo Gallants

Eric Tinkler has led Sekhukhune United for two games, securing a win and a loss, but sees their struggles in scoring and defending as a major concern.

  • Tinkler to use international break to work on his side
  • His next game is against former employer
  • Two mixed results in his opening games
