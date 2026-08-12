Former Manchester United star reveals what Lyle Foster needs to rediscover his goalscoring form – ‘I just think he's a player going through a difficult time’

Lyle Foster has endured a testing period on the pitch, having managed just three goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances during Burnley's disappointing relegation campaign.

His struggles continued onto the international stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the 25-year-old was limited to just a single appearance as South Africa reached the Round of 32.

Quinton Fortune, who knows the pressures of European football intimately after six seasons at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes the issue is primarily mental rather than a lack of ability.

"I think for Lyle it's probably just a lack of confidence and every player goes through that, but I was really rooting for him during the World Cup given the prospect of having Lyle up front,” Fortune said, as per Soccer Laduma.



