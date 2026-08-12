Former Manchester United star reveals what Lyle Foster needs to rediscover his goalscoring form – ‘I just think he's a player going through a difficult time’
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The psychological battle for Foster
Lyle Foster has endured a testing period on the pitch, having managed just three goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances during Burnley's disappointing relegation campaign.
His struggles continued onto the international stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the 25-year-old was limited to just a single appearance as South Africa reached the Round of 32.
Quinton Fortune, who knows the pressures of European football intimately after six seasons at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes the issue is primarily mental rather than a lack of ability.
"I think for Lyle it's probably just a lack of confidence and every player goes through that, but I was really rooting for him during the World Cup given the prospect of having Lyle up front,” Fortune said, as per Soccer Laduma.
- Getty
The need for emotional support
Fortune emphasised that the technical staff and those surrounding the striker must provide a nurturing environment to help him rediscover his rhythm.
The former Red Devils star suggested that Foster’s path as a South African moving to Europe later in his development might have made the transition more taxing than his own journey.
The former midfielder elaborated on the necessity of a supportive network, stating: "He must have something to him because otherwise why would Vincent Kompany have brought him to Burnley?
"I just think he's a player going through a difficult time and he probably just needs an arm around the shoulder. He needs support.
"I was lucky when I came over to Europe, I was 14. Everything for me seemed like an adventure.
"These guys like Lyle are probably having a tough time.
"They left home later so it might be a little bit harder for them to adapt, but the quality is there," he added.
- Burnley
Finding a way back through goals
With Burnley now competing in the EFL Championship for the 2026/27 season, the focus shifts to whether Foster can use the second tier as a springboard for his revival.
Fortune believes that while relegation is a professional blow, the frequency of games and the nature of the division could provide the perfect platform for a striker to find his feet again.
Fortune provided further insight into the striker's mindset, adding: "Lyle needs the support from his family, his teammates and his manager because when a striker isn't scoring goals, that's all they want to do.
"It's like defenders who want to defend and keep their clean sheets. I'm sure he can pull himself through it.
"As a player you don't want to get relegated. It's something you never want to experience.”
- Burnley FC
The brutality of the Championship
The Clarets face a gruelling schedule in their bid to return to the top flight, and Foster will be a central figure in those plans.
Fortune warned that the Championship is not for the faint-hearted, describing it as a "brutal" environment that will test Foster's resolve.
Closing his assessment of the situation, Fortune remarked: "Hopefully he can get some early goals and get his confidence back because the Championship is not going to be easy.
"It's a brutal league. It can do him a lot of good though.
"He will feel much better if he can start to find the back of the net again for Burnley.”
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