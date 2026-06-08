Lyle Foster expected to lead the line and deliver goals for Bafana Bafana against Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener – ‘He understands how to come out of situations’
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Dikgacoi backs Foster to shine on the world stage
Former international Kagisho Dikgacoi has thrown his full support behind Lyle Foster, backing the Burnley FC striker to deliver the goals South Africa desperately need as they prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico.
Despite a period of scrutiny following a tough season in England and some missed opportunities in recent friendlies, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder believes Foster remains the key to unlocking international defences.
Speaking to FARPost regarding the pressure on the forward, Dikgacoi highlighted the striker's mental fortitude and level of experience.
“He is well experienced, and he is playing in one of the biggest leagues, and I know he understands how to come out of situations like this.
"He is still vital in our squad, and he’s still got a lot to offer. Hopefully, he’ll turn up and do things very well,” Dikgacoi said.
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Overcoming a dip in confidence and form
The road to the World Cup has not been entirely smooth for Foster, who faced a wave of criticism after missing a penalty during a 0-0 friendly draw against Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium last month.
The miss, which saw the ball strike the post with the goalkeeper beaten, led to audible frustration from the local crowd during what was supposed to be a celebratory send-off for Hugo Broos’ side before they travelled to North America.
However, the forward found some redemption in Bafana Bafana's final warm-up match on Saturday.
Foster was on the scoresheet during a 1-1 draw against Jamaica at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, a goal that many believe will serve as a vital confidence booster.
This strike was particularly important given his recent struggles at club level, where he managed just three goals in 26 appearances as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.
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Addressing Bafana Bafana’s finishing concerns
While Foster is the primary focus, Dikgacoi was quick to point out that the entire South African squad must take responsibility for being more clinical in the final third.
With a frontline consisting of Foster, Iqraam Rayners, and Evidence Makgopa, the firepower is there, but the execution has occasionally been lacking in recent fixtures.
“Just the striking department — we create a lot of chances.
"We just need to improve our finishing because we haven’t been converting,” Dikgacoi noted.
Despite these concerns, he remains convinced that the quality within the squad is sufficient for the challenges ahead, adding:
“Whoever isn’t starting but is part of the team has been selected based on merit — what they have been doing for their mother club and what they can offer when the coach needs to make changes.
"I don’t think there will be much experimentation from the coach [at the World Cup].”
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A historic task at the Estadio Azteca
Bafana Bafana are returning to the global showpiece after a 16-year absence, and their opening fixture could hardly be more daunting.
On June 11, they will face Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a venue famed for its intimidating atmosphere.
Following the opener, South Africa will move on to face the Czech Republic and South Korea as they look to navigate a competitive Group A.
The expectations are high for Hugo Broos' men, and Foster's ability to "turn up things" will be central to their hopes of progression.
With ten goals in 27 international appearances already to his name, the 23-year-old remains the most potent weapon in the South African arsenal.
As the countdown to the kick-off in Mexico City begins, the hope is that Foster will indeed rise to the occasion and prove Dikgacoi’s assessment correct.