Lyle Foster expected to lead the line and deliver goals for Bafana Bafana against Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener – ‘He understands how to come out of situations’

Former international Kagisho Dikgacoi has thrown his full support behind Lyle Foster, backing the Burnley FC striker to deliver the goals South Africa desperately need as they prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico.

Despite a period of scrutiny following a tough season in England and some missed opportunities in recent friendlies, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder believes Foster remains the key to unlocking international defences.

Speaking to FARPost regarding the pressure on the forward, Dikgacoi highlighted the striker's mental fortitude and level of experience.

“He is well experienced, and he is playing in one of the biggest leagues, and I know he understands how to come out of situations like this.

"He is still vital in our squad, and he’s still got a lot to offer. Hopefully, he’ll turn up and do things very well,” Dikgacoi said.