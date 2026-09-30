Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Vuyo Mere vents frustration after Kaizer Chiefs cup failure: 'I’ve got a soft spot for this team'

The anticipation surrounding Kaizer Chiefs' return to the MTN8 was palpable after the club secured a third-place finish in the league last term.

Having been absent from the prestigious Wafa Wafa tournament for three consecutive seasons, expectations were sky-high for a deep run into the competition.

However, a disappointing quarter-final exit at the hands of Golden Arrows has left a bitter taste for former Sundowns man Vuyo Mere, who was hoping for more from the Soweto giants.

Mere, acting as an ambassador for the competition, spoke candidly about his feelings regarding the club's performance to iDiski Times journalist Lethabo Kganyago.

"My sister, this one, you know, I’ve got a soft spot for this team because of the support that they have," Mere said.

"I think South African football just needs Kaizer Chiefs because we all know the support that they have, and it’s something that, at MTN8, it was going to make a difference to have all the games sold out because we know when Amakhosi is playing, it doesn’t matter where it is, they will fill up the stadium."



