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Samuel Nkosi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Vuyo Mere vents frustration after Kaizer Chiefs cup failure: 'I’ve got a soft spot for this team'

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Amakhosi’s return to the MTN8 was supposed to signal a new dawn for the Glamour Boys, but their early exit has left many observers questioning the club's progress. The former Downs defender is the latest high-profile figure to express his frustration at the club's inability to capitalise on their promising league form.

  • Vuyo Mere, TS GalaxyBackpagepix

    Amakhosi fail to deliver on high expectations

    The anticipation surrounding Kaizer Chiefs' return to the MTN8 was palpable after the club secured a third-place finish in the league last term.

    Having been absent from the prestigious Wafa Wafa tournament for three consecutive seasons, expectations were sky-high for a deep run into the competition.

    However, a disappointing quarter-final exit at the hands of Golden Arrows has left a bitter taste for former Sundowns man Vuyo Mere, who was hoping for more from the Soweto giants.

    Mere, acting as an ambassador for the competition, spoke candidly about his feelings regarding the club's performance to iDiski Times journalist Lethabo Kganyago.

    "My sister, this one, you know, I’ve got a soft spot for this team because of the support that they have," Mere said.

    "I think South African football just needs Kaizer Chiefs because we all know the support that they have, and it’s something that, at MTN8, it was going to make a difference to have all the games sold out because we know when Amakhosi is playing, it doesn’t matter where it is, they will fill up the stadium."


  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows, MTN8 Cup 2026Backpage

    A missed opportunity for the Soweto giants

    The timing of the elimination was particularly stinging given the positive momentum Chiefs had

    Reflecting on the nature of their cup exit, Mere did not hold back his criticism of the 1-0 defeat.

    "But yes, Amakhosi disappointed me, and they started very well in the league. We saw when they beat Kruger [United] away, and then they beat Sekhukhune [United].

    "You think that the team is back now, that they’ve got an objective to win something, and then they lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows at home.

    "That was really disappointing for me," the former TS Galaxy assistant coach continued.

  • Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Recovery and league resilience

    Despite the heartbreak of losing out on silverware so early in the season, Mere noted that the squad seems to have moved past the disappointment relatively quickly.

    "I think this competition didn’t have an effect on them," added Mere.

    "I think they just regrouped and decided to move on. I think we should be patient with the team; they are going through a lot.

    "But then I’m just happy with the developments there because the likes of [Lebohang] Maboe and [Siphesihle] Ndlovu, they are raising their hands, and the [Mduduzi] Shabalalas, they are raising their hands."


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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The need for senior leadership

    While the emergence of younger talents and recent signings has provided an uplift, Mere believes it is the performances of some of Chiefs established, experienced player who need to reach their peak levels to drive the team on.

    "So now it’s just a couple of senior guys, I think, that need to come to the party," Mere concluded during his assessment of the current squad.

    "And I know with even [Brandon] Petersen, he’s a great goalkeeper; he just needs to get this confidence back, and I think they will start doing well.

    "He’s one of the stalwarts at Kaizer Chiefs. With such mistakes, he’s going to be a better goalkeeper, and he’s going to grow."


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