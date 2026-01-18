Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hails Rhulani Mokwena following MC Alger Super Cup win, 'he will be better than me'

Few figures in African football can match Pitso Mosimane’s decorated resume, built on a relentless winning mentality. From multiple domestic league titles and cup triumphs in South Africa to CAF Champions League glory and historic success beyond Mzansi borders, Mosimane’s influence has stretched across the continent. Just as significant as the silverware has been his ability to identify and back emerging coaching talent, a quality that continues to shape his legacy.

Among those he trusted early was Rhulani Mokwena, whose rise in the game has since validated Mosimane’s belief.

"When I recruited him from our U19 team to be my assistant at the Senior Team, one journalist asked me to justify my decision. I only told him that, with time, Rulani will be better than me," Mosimane said.

"There was silence in that media room, and few people doubted (even within the team ) and did not understand and foresee all that I see. The worst part was again justifying my decision to recruit him back into my technical team after Chippa United fired him,” he added.

"I could not suppress that talent that few knew about. End of the story, you can track his journey up to date! One day he will be back in SA to share and support the experience that he is currently gathering."