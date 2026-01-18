Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hails Rhulani Mokwena following MC Alger Super Cup win, 'he will be better than me'
Mokwena's first Cup in Algeria
Rhulani Mokwena guided MC Alger to Algerian Super Cup glory on Saturday with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over fierce rivals USM Alger, capping a remarkable run that has also seen his side open up a commanding 12-point lead at the summit of the league standings.
His side entered the derby carrying strong momentum, unbeaten in their previous five encounters against their rivals.
The breakthrough arrived after 74 minutes when Zakaria Naidji capitalised on sustained pressure to find the net, registering his third goal of the season and giving his side a deserved lead.
The victory secured Mokwena’s first trophy since his arrival in Algeria.
Mosimane hails Mokwena
Few figures in African football can match Pitso Mosimane’s decorated resume, built on a relentless winning mentality. From multiple domestic league titles and cup triumphs in South Africa to CAF Champions League glory and historic success beyond Mzansi borders, Mosimane’s influence has stretched across the continent. Just as significant as the silverware has been his ability to identify and back emerging coaching talent, a quality that continues to shape his legacy.
Among those he trusted early was Rhulani Mokwena, whose rise in the game has since validated Mosimane’s belief.
"When I recruited him from our U19 team to be my assistant at the Senior Team, one journalist asked me to justify my decision. I only told him that, with time, Rulani will be better than me," Mosimane said.
"There was silence in that media room, and few people doubted (even within the team ) and did not understand and foresee all that I see. The worst part was again justifying my decision to recruit him back into my technical team after Chippa United fired him,” he added.
"I could not suppress that talent that few knew about. End of the story, you can track his journey up to date! One day he will be back in SA to share and support the experience that he is currently gathering."
Mokwena's chances of returning to Mzansi
While Mokwena has recently been linked with a potential return to South Africa to take charge of one of the Premier Soccer League’s big three, Kaizer Chiefs, after having already enjoyed spells at both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, he has played down the speculation.
The Johannesburg-born coach has previously made it clear that his focus remains firmly on his current project in Algeria, expressing satisfaction with life at MC Alger.
"South Africa is something I miss, along with the football there. But I'm happy to be in Algeria, with the football they play here, and the challenge I have with my entire staff and the team. I'm lucky to have a good family," he said on SNAWA.
"I've faced a lot of challenges in my life. I'm not a perfect person, but my mother and grandmother raised a good man, very grateful. It was a very full year, with ups and downs, but I'm thankful. I love highlighting humanity: it makes us more accepting and more tolerant. Nothing is linear.
"People have their ups and downs, and you have to accept that, because in football nothing is straightforward. When you understand that, you become more tolerant in life in general," Mokwena added.
What comes next?
Mokwena has established a stable and disciplined environment at MC Alger, earning praise for his tactical acumen and leadership. While many fans hope to see him back in the South African Premier Soccer League next season, his recent triumph in the Algerian Super Cup could serve as a stepping stone to bigger opportunities across Africa, as he stands a strong chance of attracting even more lucrative and high-profile offers.
Similarly, Pitso Mosimane is expected to make a return to the Tshwane giants following an unconvincing start to the 2025/26 season for the Chloorkop side under Miguel Cardoso. Questions remain over whether he will bury the hatchet with Mamelodi Sundowns’ management and reclaim the reins, restoring the fearsome, title-chasing Masandawana squad that dominated South African football under his previous tenure. Both coaches, at pivotal points in their careers, now face defining decisions that could reshape the landscape of domestic and continental football.