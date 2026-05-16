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Former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back dismisses defensive concerns ahead of AS FAR - ‘It’s just the Champions League final left’
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Backline issues no cause for alarm
The Brazilians have endured an uncharacteristically leaky period in the Betway Premiership, conceding six goals across their last two domestic outings.
A chaotic 7-4 victory over Siwelele FC, before a 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy highlighted the cracks in Miguel Cardoso’s rear guard.
However, Daniels believes the context of the season means there is no reason for panic.
“You know, if you were going to play a league game and there were more games left, you would be worried.
"But now it’s just the Champions League final left, and you have time to make changes and correct everything at the back,” Daniels told FARPost.
“I don’t think there is anything to be worried about.
"These are just two big games, and naturally, the attention and effort put in would be different from other games. So, no concerns at all.”
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Selection headaches for Cardoso
Sundowns face a personnel crisis ahead of the first leg against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld, with Grant Kekana suspended and fitness concerns surrounding Mothobi Mvala and Keanu Cupido.
While Cardoso might have to rely on Khulimani Ndamane or Malibongwe Khoza, Daniels stressed the importance of experience and mental fortitude in such a high-stakes environment.
“When you play these games, you go with experience. You go with guys in form.
"I would put in central defence a guy like Grant Kekana He knows how to defend the box very well and is better in his build-up play.
"I have played with him before, and he knows how to mark.
"I’ll look for form in the other guy who makes fewer mistakes.
"So if Keanu is fit, I’ll give him the game. He played well at the Club World Cup, and he showed that he can handle big games.”
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Attacking prowess to balance the scales
While the focus has been on the defence, Sundowns remain a lethal force in the final third, spearheaded by the prolific Brayan Leon.
The striker has been in sensational form, netting five goals in his last three appearances, and Daniels feels this attacking depth provides the perfect safety net for the team regardless of the defensive situation.
“If Iqraam [Rayners] is not scoring, then put Leon.
"We play to win, and you have to play the one who can score.
"I’ll give Leon the game, he is a player always ready to score,” Daniels explained.
"There have always been good scorers at Sundowns.
"Iqraam scores, [Peter] Shalulile scores, but they have seen limited game time.
"There was Khama Billiat before, and he was scoring.
"You remember the CBD [Leonardo Castro, Billiat and Keagan Dolly] combination?
"Still, right now, Sundowns have enough in attack.”
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What’s next for Sundowns?
The Brazilians played their last game on May 12, meaning they have barely four days to prepare for the first leg final of the CAF Champions League.
On the other hand, AS FAR will enjoy seven days of rest and practice, but will have to factor in fatigue from their long flight from Northern Africa to South, and the altitude they will play at.
The SA representatives will face off against AS FAR in the first leg final of the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld on May 17.
Home advantage could prove significant, but Sundowns have enough attacking threat and experience to keep the visitors under control.
The return leg is slated for Rabat on May 24.