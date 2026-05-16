Former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back dismisses defensive concerns ahead of AS FAR - ‘It’s just the Champions League final left’

The Brazilians have endured an uncharacteristically leaky period in the Betway Premiership, conceding six goals across their last two domestic outings.

A chaotic 7-4 victory over Siwelele FC, before a 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy highlighted the cracks in Miguel Cardoso’s rear guard.

However, Daniels believes the context of the season means there is no reason for panic.

“You know, if you were going to play a league game and there were more games left, you would be worried.

"But now it’s just the Champions League final left, and you have time to make changes and correct everything at the back,” Daniels told FARPost.

“I don’t think there is anything to be worried about.

"These are just two big games, and naturally, the attention and effort put in would be different from other games. So, no concerns at all.”



