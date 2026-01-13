Speaking in an interview, the former AmaZulu FC coach opened up about what triggered the situation.

"Dithejane did not leave because he was not a good player or [was] a bad player; he left because he didn't do the right thing at the right time," coach Johnson told KickOff.

"It's common sense that regarding the Black Label [Knockout] matches, all the ball boys must be over 18. Those are rules. In South Africa, you must be over 18 to drink, so you can't have a competition with U-18 players advertising liquor.

"That was the crux of the matter."

"Chiefs never said they don't want to promote the player. Chiefs never rushed things in this matter. They explained to the two boys that disciplinary actions would be taken against them, and then they [Dithejane and Omega Mdaka] wrote a letter saying, 'We are not going to do that. I'd rather leave.' The two of them," he revealed.

"But I think the boy has done an interview a few months ago, where he said he apologised to Kaizer [Motaung] Jr. and to the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] for what he's done, and it's water under the bridge.

"So, he has to carry on with his football."

"I think what should happen now, Chiefs should speak to Tim Sukazi - he owns the club, and the player has a contract with TS Galaxy. You either talk to the agent or you talk to the owner," as he offered his former bosses crucial advice.