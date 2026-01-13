Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson opens up on Puso Dithejane's transfer saga and offers guidance on Amakhosi re-signing him
Dithejane proves chiefs let a gem slip away
Puso Dithejane enjoyed an impressive first half of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season with the Mpumalanga outfit, proving to be a key addition for the Rockets. Not only did he score goals, but he also created opportunities for his teammates, a level of performance that has left Kaizer Chiefs supporters frustrated, lamenting that such a talented player could have been the spark the team needed most at Naturena.
While much of the blame has been directed at management, with questions swirling about what the Motaungs are doing to bring the player back where he belongs, Cavin Johnson has spoken out to reveal what truly transpired. The former coach also outlined what the team needs to do to address the situation and take the necessary steps to move forward.
Uncovering the real reason behind the controversial exit
Speaking in an interview, the former AmaZulu FC coach opened up about what triggered the situation.
"Dithejane did not leave because he was not a good player or [was] a bad player; he left because he didn't do the right thing at the right time," coach Johnson told KickOff.
"It's common sense that regarding the Black Label [Knockout] matches, all the ball boys must be over 18. Those are rules. In South Africa, you must be over 18 to drink, so you can't have a competition with U-18 players advertising liquor.
"That was the crux of the matter."
"Chiefs never said they don't want to promote the player. Chiefs never rushed things in this matter. They explained to the two boys that disciplinary actions would be taken against them, and then they [Dithejane and Omega Mdaka] wrote a letter saying, 'We are not going to do that. I'd rather leave.' The two of them," he revealed.
"But I think the boy has done an interview a few months ago, where he said he apologised to Kaizer [Motaung] Jr. and to the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] for what he's done, and it's water under the bridge.
"So, he has to carry on with his football."
"I think what should happen now, Chiefs should speak to Tim Sukazi - he owns the club, and the player has a contract with TS Galaxy. You either talk to the agent or you talk to the owner," as he offered his former bosses crucial advice.
No official bid from Chiefs
Chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that the Soweto giants have yet to formally approach TS Galaxy regarding their interest in Dithejane, although he confirmed that some efforts have already been made behind the scenes.
"There’s no Chiefs offer for Dithejane at the moment, I don’t want the Chiefs fans to raise hopes thinking there’s an offer,” Sukazi said on UKhozi FM.
“What happened is that on Sunday afternoon, I was with Dithejane. He showed me missed calls. One was from Kaizer Jr, Tera Maliwa, and coach Vela Khumalo.
“There was even a player from Chiefs who phoned. These missed calls are coming straight to the player, not me. If they want to put an offer, we will talk with them.
“It’s surprising because football life is really something else. You must remember how Dithejane left Kaizer Chiefs, where they told him to be a ball boy when he wanted to play.”
Next Stop: Overseas or Soweto?
Dithejane is also heavily linked with a potential move abroad, a prospect that has clearly excited the young star, who has expressed his delight at the growing interest.
"To be honest, hearing that a team in Europe is asking about me made me so happy,” he told FARPost.
While there are speculations about his next destination, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately end up, with both local and international options reportedly on the table. His decision could have a significant impact not only on his football career but also on his life.