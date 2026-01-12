Boost for Kaizer Chiefs in bid to re-sign Puso Dithejane! TS Galaxy make decision on Mamelodi Sundowns offer for Bafana Bafana attacker

Despite being just 21 years old and barely three seasons into the Premier Soccer League, Puso Dithejane has proven his doubters wrong following his unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

In his debut campaign with TS Galaxy, the versatile attacker managed 16 outings across all competitions with a return of a goal and an assist.

The following season, he had two goals and six assists in the 32 outings for the Rockets, who were largely made up of average players.

Before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, the Amakhosi product had managed 15 matches across all competitions. Interestingly, in the 12 Premier Soccer League games, he scored four goals and provided as many assists, while the remaining assists came in the three Cup games - two in the Carling knockout, where he had one, and the other in the MTN8 outing.