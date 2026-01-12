Boost for Kaizer Chiefs in bid to re-sign Puso Dithejane! TS Galaxy make decision on Mamelodi Sundowns offer for Bafana Bafana attacker
Why Puso Dithejane has attracted top teams
Despite being just 21 years old and barely three seasons into the Premier Soccer League, Puso Dithejane has proven his doubters wrong following his unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs.
In his debut campaign with TS Galaxy, the versatile attacker managed 16 outings across all competitions with a return of a goal and an assist.
The following season, he had two goals and six assists in the 32 outings for the Rockets, who were largely made up of average players.
Before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, the Amakhosi product had managed 15 matches across all competitions. Interestingly, in the 12 Premier Soccer League games, he scored four goals and provided as many assists, while the remaining assists came in the three Cup games - two in the Carling knockout, where he had one, and the other in the MTN8 outing.
Massive boost for Chiefs!
Mamelodi Sundowns have been busy in the mini January transfer window, where they have made statement signings. Monnapule Saleng joined from Orlando Pirates, while Khulumani Ndamane has been signed following his displays at TS Galaxy. The duo joins the South American striker Brayan Leon from the Colombian top-tier side Independiente Medellin.
But why are Sundowns set to miss out on Puso Dithejane? According to SABC Sport, the defending Premier Soccer League champions have not met the valuation of the player."It is understood Sukazi is unwilling to part with Dithejane on the cheap, particularly given the club’s current inability to recruit a replacement amid a FIFA-imposed player registration ban," they reported.
"This restriction has played a significant role in the club’s reluctance to entertain offers below their valuation, with Dithejane viewed internally as their most valuable asset at this stage of the season.
"Information gathered by SABC Sport also indicates that the bid tabled by Sundowns fell well short of Galaxy’s expectations – and this comes after reports from South America suggested Sundowns forked out in the region of R57-million to secure León from Independiente Medellín.
"That figure has sharpened Galaxy’s resolve, with the club unconvinced by an offer that was considerably lower for a proven local performer," the public broadcaster further explained.
Why Chiefs have limited time to convince Dithejane to rejoin them
In his past interview, Dithejane said he had no regrets leaving the Soweto giants following a 'boy-ball saga' but insisted he can always go back.
“Ja, it’s all the truth; I left because I refused to be a ball boy. We had a meeting before leaving," the South Africa international told the media.
"We didn’t have a disciplinary hearing. We just had a meeting. Then they told us we must leave. Then we left. I’m for me now.
"I can’t say that [I regret leaving], because I’m improved now and I’ve added something to my career. So I won’t say that.
"Um, I felt sad, obviously, and I was hoping I could play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Dithejane continued.
“Maybe, maybe not, maybe I’m going to play there [in the future], but then I’m here at TS Galaxy now, focusing here.
"But I was hoping to play there, and I was working hard for that spot in the first team," he concluded.
According to SABC, TS Galaxy can still sell the midfielder if Sundowns return with a better offer, meaning Amakhosi don't have the luxury of time.
Why both Chiefs & Sundowns might lose out
As aforementioned, it is not only about Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, but there is interest from Europe, meaning Dithejane is not short of options.
“To be honest, hearing that a team in Europe is asking about me made me so happy,” he told FARPost.
“And that doesn’t mean I need to stop working hard because I’m getting recognised and there are teams that are asking about me.
“This has to push me to work even harder to constantly prove my qualities. I mean, I didn’t sign with any team overseas, hence I say I need to keep on working hard to prove that I can be a better player each and every day," the Bafana Bafana attacker added.