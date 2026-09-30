Former Inter player M’Vila banned for four matches with Sanremese in Serie D: what he did and how things are going

Heavy blow for M'Vila. He has been handed a four-match ban after what happened in the 2-1 defeat against Gozzano. Sent off, the Frenchman addressed the referee and the two assistants with offensive language, and the punishment was severe. Coach Gianluca Festa has been hit with the same ban after he too was sent off and given a four-match suspension.





That means both men will already miss the next match against Bra, a game that already looks crucial for the rest of the season for Sanremese . After five rounds, they have collected only five points from one win, two draws and two defeats. That's far too little for an ambitious club that have invested heavily and built a squad to go straight up to Serie C. Manager Festa's position is under threat for all those reasons, although for now the club have reaffirmed their confidence in him after the summit held in recent hours between the coaching staff and the senior figures at the biancazzurro club, including of course president Christian Karembeu.