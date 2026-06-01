Former Inter Miami star Benjamin Cremaschi reportedly makes Parma move permanent after Serie A club activates buy option

Cremaschi always looked rather unlikely to return to the Herons' setup, after being openly critical of then-manager Javier Mascherano's tactics. Typically a central midfielder, Cremaschi was utilized all over the pitch - and saw his playing time limited. He made his feelings on that clear.

“I’m frustrated, I want to play," Cremaschi told last August. "I think the most important thing for me is to be at a very high level, and to get there, I need minutes and experience. I’ve played very little in these recent games, and I don’t think it’s because of my level."

Miami sent him out on loan soon after.