Former French Ligue 1 and Turkish Super Lig midfielder joins PSL club after confirming Kaizer Chiefs talks and Belgian side close to signing South Africa's World Cup star

Babina Noko have now further strengthened their team to sustain their domestic Premier Soccer League challenge with the acquisition of Phiri, who, in 2023, revealed he had talks with Kaizer Chiefs after leaving French outfit Guingamp.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club are delighted to announce the enlistment of former Bafana Bafana international, Lebogang Phiri’s services," a club statement read.

“The 31-year-old versatile midfielder has found a home with Babina Noko, following a 13-season European football career.

“His earliest stint was as a junior player at Danish Superliga side Brondby IF, where he was later promoted to the senior team and went on to make 109 appearances," the club continued.

“From Denmark, Phiri moved on to France and Turkey – before returning to France to conclude his European journey with En Avant Guingamp.

“Phiri will be making his domestic professional league debut when he turns out in the colours of Babina Noko – having come through the Bidvest Wits development ranks before making a direct move to Denmark early in his career.

“We welcome 'General' to the Babina Noko family and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship," they concluded.