Former French Ligue 1 and Turkish Super Lig midfielder joins PSL club after confirming Kaizer Chiefs talks and Belgian side close to signing South Africa's World Cup star
Chiefs fail to get former-target
Kaizer Chiefs have once again seen their former transfer target land in a different Premier Soccer League club.
Sekhukhune United are among the teams that have been active in the January transfer season, and as confirmed, they have netted an experienced Bafana Bafana midfielder.
This is after a recent statement by Amakhosi that they are not keen on adding players in this short opening.
Sekhukhune confirm Phiri's arrival
Babina Noko have now further strengthened their team to sustain their domestic Premier Soccer League challenge with the acquisition of Phiri, who, in 2023, revealed he had talks with Kaizer Chiefs after leaving French outfit Guingamp.
“Sekhukhune United Football Club are delighted to announce the enlistment of former Bafana Bafana international, Lebogang Phiri’s services," a club statement read.
“The 31-year-old versatile midfielder has found a home with Babina Noko, following a 13-season European football career.
“His earliest stint was as a junior player at Danish Superliga side Brondby IF, where he was later promoted to the senior team and went on to make 109 appearances," the club continued.
“From Denmark, Phiri moved on to France and Turkey – before returning to France to conclude his European journey with En Avant Guingamp.
“Phiri will be making his domestic professional league debut when he turns out in the colours of Babina Noko – having come through the Bidvest Wits development ranks before making a direct move to Denmark early in his career.
“We welcome 'General' to the Babina Noko family and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship," they concluded.
Eric Tinkler means business
Phiri joins Sekhukhune, who, just a couple of days ago, signed former Stellenbosch attacker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela to boost their PSL push.
Despite playing just nine games in his debut season at Stellies, Mojela scored six goals to help his team secure the CAF Confederation Cup slot in the 2024/25 campaign.
In this edition, the 29-year-old has featured 15 times for the Western Cape Province outfit, but without a goal or an assist.
However, he had done enough to attract top teams in the South African top tier.
Siwelele confirm youngster's imminent move to Belgium
Siwelele FC have confirmed that a Belgian outfit, K. Beerschot VA, are close to securing the services of 20-year-old attacker Siviwe Magidigidi, who shown for the U20 team that recently took part in the U20 World Cup.
In his statement to the public, Siwelele's CEO Lerato Kholoanyane has revealed the interest for the youngster and where the discussions have reached.
"K. Beerschot first approached us late last year, but their offer at the time did not reflect the value that Magidigidi has brought to our club, nor the impact we believed he still had to make," she stated.
"However, through ongoing conversations, it became clear that the player was eager to test himself internationally and embrace a new chapter abroad.
“We have always believed in matching ambition with opportunity. When Beerschot significantly improved their offer, more than doubling their initial one, the deal became acceptable and aligned with the best interests of Siwelele FC," Kholoanyane continued.
The club CEO further shared that discussions between the two club are in advanced stages. If all succeeds, the young striker will complete his move during the current transfer window.
“While the transfer is not yet final, we are now in the process of concluding negotiations,” she concluded.
The youngster has four goals and an assist in 12 PSL outings.