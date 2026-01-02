Former Orlando Pirates coach brings in Stellenbosch FC attacker as ambitious PSL club looks to beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to league title

In his interview with the media, former Stellies coach Barker had confirmed Mojela was to leave alongside Lesiba Nku after falling out with the management.

“There’s always a reason why one gets to these decisions; sometimes it just doesn’t work. It’s not working at that stage for both player and club,” he told Metro FM.

“I think Lesiba, at his age and quality, wants to be playing a lot more than he is. It does lead to some frustration at times. Bradley came to the club, started really well for us, and had a big, massive injury, was out for close to a year with his ACL. He’s struggled a bit to regain his mojo, confidence, and belief. Sometimes you have honest chats with each other as player and coach, and sometimes those situations require maybe a different club, a different move, just to refresh them and get their careers back on track.

“I’ve got massive respect for both players, both as people and as footballers, and then whenever we reach these types of situations, it’s not taken lightly or easily. And they’re both very good footballers, but sometimes it’s just not working," the new Simba SC coach added.

“I don’t think there is anything bigger, as I said, it’s a question of whether it wasn’t working out. The player doesn’t necessarily speak to you face-to-face, one on one – you can see their frustrations, their disappointment.

“You can look at players and see they feel they should be playing; they want to be playing and are not currently getting the minutes, then it’s just best to make those difficult decisions. We know both Bradley and Lesiba will find clubs; there’s already been interest in both. It’s not a question of whether we keep them training and that, they need a little bit of a break also to refresh themselves," Barker added.

“They’ve got options if they want to continue training at the club, which is available to them, or if they just want to go home and refresh themselves whilst their agents look for them – that’s also a decision they can make.

“There are a number of clubs interested, the agent and player need to make the right decision, and we as club also. I don’t expect them to be with us after January," he concluded.