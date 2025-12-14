Former Amajita winger identifies ideal January signing for Kaizer Chiefs as 'suitable partner' for Lebohang Maboe before Orlando Pirates and Mameloddi Sundowns pounce on midfielder

Kaizer Chiefs are in a demanding season as they contest for the Premier Soccer League title while also balancing participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Amakhosi ended 2025 on a difficult note after missing the chance to climb to at least second place in the PSL title race and remaining winless in their group on the continent.

With the shortcomings now clear, the Soweto giants could turn to the January transfer window to strengthen key areas and boost their ambitions on both fronts.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has recommended that Amakhosi sign a TS Galaxy star who he believes would complement Lebohang Moboe well in midfield.