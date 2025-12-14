Former Amajita winger identifies ideal January signing for Kaizer Chiefs as 'suitable partner' for Lebohang Maboe before Orlando Pirates and Mameloddi Sundowns pounce on midfielder
Chiefs fighting at home and in Africa
Kaizer Chiefs are in a demanding season as they contest for the Premier Soccer League title while also balancing participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, Amakhosi ended 2025 on a difficult note after missing the chance to climb to at least second place in the PSL title race and remaining winless in their group on the continent.
With the shortcomings now clear, the Soweto giants could turn to the January transfer window to strengthen key areas and boost their ambitions on both fronts.
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has recommended that Amakhosi sign a TS Galaxy star who he believes would complement Lebohang Moboe well in midfield.
Khanye picks the man who would make Chiefs' midfield tick
Khanye feels Chiefs' rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates might also have an eye on the player who is enjoying some top form.
“Puso Dithejane is a School of Excellence product, and I know this very well because Given Silango worked with him as one of his coaches there,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma.
“The boy then went to Chiefs, but Chiefs allowed such a talent to leave.
“Between Sundowns and Pirates, one of the two clubs will sign the boy, although I would sincerely love to see him back at Chiefs.
“That boy is my choice of a suitable player to partner Maboe at Chiefs. Imagine Chiefs signing that boy and playing him as a number 10 or on the left wing, and with Maboe, whom I call the big fish, as a defensive midfielder in that setup, and see how well Chiefs would do,” added the former Amajita star.
“Some people doubted that Maboe could play as a defensive midfielder, and I have always believed in him. What a player.”
Dithejane not ruling out Chiefs return
Dithejane came through Chiefs' developmental structures and rose to their DStv Diski side.
But after refusing to be a ball boy, he left and joined TS Galaxy who gave him a top-flight break.
His departure exposed the Soweto giants for letting go of some promising talent who go on to enjoy some regular football at other Premier Soccer League clubs.
However, Dothejane is not ruling out a return to Chiefs in future.
“Ja, it’s all the truth; I left because I refused to be a ball boy. We had a meeting before leaving," said Dithejane.
"We didn’t have a disciplinary hearing. We just had a meeting. Then they told us we must leave. Then we left.
“I’m for me now. I can’t say that [I regret leaving], because I’m improved now and I’ve added something to my career. So I won’t say that.
"Um, I felt sad, obviously, and I was hoping I could play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Dithejane continued.
“Maybe, maybe not, maybe I’m going to play there [in the future], but then I’m here at TS Galaxy now, focusing here.
"But I was hoping to play there and I was working hard for that spot in the first team,"
What comes next?
With Dithejane now knocking on the Bafana Bafana door, it is to be seen if he will be considered for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, but that depends on him staying on top of his game.
This comes after he was at the 2025 COSAFA Cup and made coach Hugo Broos' preliminary squad for the upcoming AFCON finals, although he did not make the final cut.
His TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic tips him to become a Bafana regular.
"I think Puso has improved a lot this season, and he's also close to catching that call to be in the squad," said Beganovic.
"Puso is still young and I think in the next period he will be one of the real Bafana Bafana players.
"It's unbelievable because since I've come into the club three years ago, we tried to produce players to put them on the market, and also for Bafana Bafana [because] it's very important for the club.
"Still he is young and we have a young squad, and for me we can talk about everything, but other coaches say TS Galaxy belong with the three clubs based on their performance on the field, how we play tactically and look technically on the field.
"I can be so proud, but that means we must push well and improve our players all the time, and then we will produce players for Bafana Bafana."
It i also to be seen if Chiefs would come calling for Dithejane to return to Naturena in the next transfer window or in future.