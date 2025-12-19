Forget AFCON! Orlando Pirates star disappointed for failing to make Morocco squad but vows to work hard & make Bafana Bafana's World Cup team

Kamogelo Sebelebele is one of the players who has been doing well for Orlando Pirates since his move from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season.

His strikes against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final helped the Bucaneers win the competition, as well as the lone goal in the Premier Soccer League victory over Stellenbosch.

It explains how he made his way into the Bafana Bafana team that played Lesotho and Nigeria, respectively, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, his remarkable rise was hampered by an injury that kept him out of action for two months, and he ultimately paid the price by failing to make the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has since joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, and Nkosinathi Sibisi, midfielder Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Sipho Mbule, were considered from Pirates.