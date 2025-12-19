Forget AFCON! Orlando Pirates star disappointed for failing to make Morocco squad but vows to work hard & make Bafana Bafana's World Cup team
Nine Pirates players, but wait! No Sebelebele
Kamogelo Sebelebele is one of the players who has been doing well for Orlando Pirates since his move from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season.
His strikes against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final helped the Bucaneers win the competition, as well as the lone goal in the Premier Soccer League victory over Stellenbosch.
It explains how he made his way into the Bafana Bafana team that played Lesotho and Nigeria, respectively, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
However, his remarkable rise was hampered by an injury that kept him out of action for two months, and he ultimately paid the price by failing to make the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.
Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has since joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, and Nkosinathi Sibisi, midfielder Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Sipho Mbule, were considered from Pirates.
Motivation for Sebelebele to work harder
The 23-year-old concedes he is disappointed after failing to make the AFCON squad, but has promised to give his best shot, which will see him secure a place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed [not to play in AFCON]. It’s every player’s dream to play in such tournaments, and when you’ve been part of the squad, and the dream looks within reach, it is even harder when it does not materialise, “ he said in his interview with the media.
“But injuries are part of football. When I come back, I will work hard to be part of the squad that will be going to the World Cup.
"For now, I am just happy for those who are going to AFCON and will support them," the versatile winger added.
“We are very happy to have so many players representing the club at the continental showcase. I know they will do well for Bafana, and that will also lift the club’s name even higher.
“They have our support, so good luck to all the gents who will be playing at the AFCON," Sebelebele concluded.
Ouaddou worried about his stars
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hopes his key players will come back without injuries to help the club push for the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.
"I think you can be right. Sometimes, when you are in good momentum, and you have a long break, you can feel like you want to stop this dynamic, of course," he told MSW in a recent interview.
"But for us, with the staff, with the management of the club, we believe that if you manage to plan the training, the prioritisation for the next five months, you plan the things.
"I believe that you have less risk to have this sort of things happen," Ouaddou added.
"We have already started working on the preparation for January and, to be honest, we have a team that is capable of reaching the target.
"Of course, my only fear is the players from the national team. We hope they will all come back without any injuries," he concluded.
What Ouaddou and his Pirates stars are targeting
Abdeslam Ouaddou has made the fans forget about their former coach, Jose Riveiro, who helped them win two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 crowns before leaving following the expiry of his contract.
The former Morocco international defender has helped the Sea Robbers secure the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the unofficial Carling Black Label Cup.
He will be the first coach in the club to win all the available domestic crowns if he wins the Nedbank Cup and beats Mamelodi Sundowns the league title.