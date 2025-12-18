Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou happy to see nine players from Bucs make Bafana Bafana AFCON squad but worried about negative impact it may have on club

The last time Orlando Pirates won the Premier Soccer League title was in the 2011/12 seaso, since then, things have not worked their way thanks to Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance.

In the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, they finished second, a feat that has been replicated in the last three editions, with Masandawana beating them to the crown.

This is the best chance, arguably, to win the title, if the display in Mzansi is anything to consider. It explains why coach Ouaddou is worried that his stars might come back from AFCON with injuries.

"I think you can be right. Sometimes, when you are in good momentum, and you have a long break, you can feel like you want to stop this dynamic, of course," he told MSW in a recent interview.

"But for us, with the staff, with the management of the club, we believe that if you manage to plan the training, the prioritisation for the next five months, you plan the things.

"I believe that you have less risk to have this sort of things happen," Ouaddou added.

"We have already started working on the preparation for January and, to be honest, we have a team that is capable of reaching the target.

"Of course, my only fear is the players from the national team.

"We hope they will all come back without any injuries," he concluded.

Apart from the Premier Soccer League, Orlando Pirates will be aiming at winning the Nedbank Cup title, a crown they lost to Kaizer Chiefs last season.