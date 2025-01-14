'Forget about Kaizer Chiefs signing new players, nothing is going to happen at Naturena because Motaung Jr. has failed to bring quality! But Chiefs must try & sign Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng' - Fans

The Glamour Boys supporters have been told not to put much hope on getting effective players this season.

Recently, Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung assured Amakhosi supporters that the club is working diligently behind the scenes to bolster Nasreddine Nabi's team in the ongoing transfer window.

The Glamour Boys are desperate to get some new quality faces to bolster the entire playing unit after an inconsistent start in the ongoing campaign.

Some supporters believe the management has always failed, while some argue good players are not in the Premier Soccer League.

Have a look at how the South Africans responded as sampled by GOAL.