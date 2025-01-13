Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2025.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Bobby Motaung hints at big-name siginings in current transfer window amidst Oswin Appollis and Fiston Mayele links with Kaizer Chiefs - 'Watch the space'

The Soweto giants' football manager has made a promise to club's supporters amid calls for the Naturena-based side to sign new players.

  • Motaung makes promise to Chiefs fans
  • Amakhosi are yet to sign new players in January
  • They have been linked with Appollis, Mayele & many others
