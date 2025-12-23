Focused! Egypt and Premier League star ready for Bafana Bafana in high-stakes AFCON clash after hard-fought victory over Zimbabwe

Although Hugo Broos is happy that Bafana won the game against Angola, he was not happy that his players sometimes 'fall asleep'.

"As I have said before the game, losing your first game puts you in trouble, so we tried to avoid it. We started very well in the game; we played well, we scored a goal, and then, I don't know for which reasons, sometimes we fell asleep," Broos said.

"And Angola was coming into the game; they were dangerous, better combinations. We suffered because there was no aggression anymore; there was no passion in the team.

"We played very slowly, and you felt that there would be a goal for the opponent, and the goal was there. We didn't find our usual game, so we put some things right."

The Belgian was happy with the introduction of Orlando Pirates star Tshepang Moremi.

"During halftime, I think Moremi gave us good service, played well, was quick, and was a threat to the Angola defence. And that changed a lot; we were also more aggressive," he said.

"We put more pressure on the opponent. We had some changes to the goal of Moremi, but okay, it was offside. I saw it after the game. And that shot of [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, and then you are thinking it will not happen today. But then we had that fantastic goal from Lyle [Foster]."

"We are very happy with the victory, and now we can look forward to the game with Egypt on Friday. In other circumstances, we could've lost points."