Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos highlights that his team's improved second half Afcon opening game performance against Angola has improved confidence

Speaking to the media after the match, the 73-year-old coach expressed his satisfaction with the start of their campaign, even though he felt his side was not impressive in the first half.

"As I have said already before the game, losing your first game puts yourself in trouble, so we tried to avoid it, " Broos told the media.

"We started very good on the game, we played good, we scored a goal, and then, I don't know for which reasons, sometimes we fell asleep. And Angola was coming in the game, they were dangerous, better combinations, we suffered because there was no aggression anymore, there was no passion in the team. We played very slowly, and you feel that there will be a goal for the opponent, and the goal was there. We didn't find our usual game, so we put some things right."

Broos also emphasised the impressive second-half turnaround.

"During halftime, I think Moremi gave us a good service, played well, was quick, and was a threat for the Angola defence. And that changed a lot; we were also more aggressive. We put more pressure on the opponent. We had some changes the goal of Moremi, but okay, it was offside. I saw it after the game. And that shot of [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, and then you are thinking it will not happen today. But then we had that fantastic goal of Lyle [Foster]," he said.

"We are very happy with the victory, and now we can look forward to the game with Egypt on Friday.

"In other circumstances, we could've lost points."