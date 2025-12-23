|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos highlights that his team's improved second half Afcon opening game performance against Angola has improved confidence
- AFP
Bafana emerge victorious in a hard-fought 2-1 against Angola
Bafana Bafana were the first to find the back of the net through Oswin Appollis, but Angola looked sharp throughout the first half, repeatedly testing Ronwen Williams before finding an equaliser to ensure the sides were level at 1–1 at the halftime break.
However, Broos’ troops looked far more rejuvenated in the second half, with substitute Tshepang Moremi making an immediate impact. He gave Angola an early scare when he found the net, only for the effort to be ruled offside, before the 25-year-old forward, Lyle Foster, eventually sealed the victory and walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.
- AFP
It's the win that matters the most
Speaking to the media after the match, the 73-year-old coach expressed his satisfaction with the start of their campaign, even though he felt his side was not impressive in the first half.
"As I have said already before the game, losing your first game puts yourself in trouble, so we tried to avoid it, " Broos told the media.
"We started very good on the game, we played good, we scored a goal, and then, I don't know for which reasons, sometimes we fell asleep. And Angola was coming in the game, they were dangerous, better combinations, we suffered because there was no aggression anymore, there was no passion in the team. We played very slowly, and you feel that there will be a goal for the opponent, and the goal was there. We didn't find our usual game, so we put some things right."
Broos also emphasised the impressive second-half turnaround.
"During halftime, I think Moremi gave us a good service, played well, was quick, and was a threat for the Angola defence. And that changed a lot; we were also more aggressive. We put more pressure on the opponent. We had some changes the goal of Moremi, but okay, it was offside. I saw it after the game. And that shot of [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, and then you are thinking it will not happen today. But then we had that fantastic goal of Lyle [Foster]," he said.
"We are very happy with the victory, and now we can look forward to the game with Egypt on Friday.
"In other circumstances, we could've lost points."
Broos outlines plans for upcoming encounters
The Belgian also explained that if Bafana can replicate the level of performance they showed in the second half, they will be well prepared for their upcoming clashes.
"I think we have to play like the second half, the first half again,I don't know why, but first half we fell asleep, it was not the South Africa that I'm used to seeing," the Bafana coach detailed.
"There was no depth in our game, we all lost the ball in the feet, we give the opportunity until the opponent put pressure on us.
"Yes, that is something that happened in the first half, maybe it was good that it happened, so that we get the wake-up call in the first 45 minutes.
"So, I don't think that will happen again in the next games," he added.
- Backpage
Bafana poised for an impactful campaign
He also acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in the campaign but remained optimistic after his side rallied impressively, regrouping and ironing out the minor errors that had troubled them in the first half.
"For us, the most important thing now is to survive those group stages, going to the second round, and then we will see. You know this is a tough tournament, sometime you need a little luck also, and then we will see what we can do.
"But, I am confident because I saw the second half, what I wanted to see. It has to be better united football, but again, the passion and aggressiveness was again in our game, and that makes me happy." he concluded.
- Backpage
What comes next for Bafana?
Bafana Bafana will now turn their focus to their next clash, aiming to maintain consistent form while knowing that against a powerhouse like Egypt, there may be no room for errors. They will be hoping to break the tie at the top of Group B when they face the Pharaohs on Friday.
Before closing out their group stage campaign against a side that has historically given them challenges on Monday, Bafana will be looking to secure a strong finish as they aim to advance to the next stage of the tournament.