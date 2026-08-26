Hansi Flick has settled Rodri's situation ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao, confirming that the Spanish midfielder is now ready to make his Barcelona debut.

"Yes, he can play, and we have a plan for him to feature," said the German coach, with Rodri having trained alongside the team since Monday.

Flick also spoke enthusiastically about the prospect of pairing Rodri and Pedri in Barcelona's midfield, and he name-checked Marc Bernal too.

His comments, as reported by Mundo Deportivo: "Rodri is one of the best players, and he is a leader in every sense of the word. With Pedri we can control the game and the ball." He pointed to the Elche match, when Barcelona's possession and control improved after Pedri came on.

"I have a great desire to see the two of them play together at Barcelona, and they will be at the top level," he added.

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