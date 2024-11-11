'Flemming is right, only Kaizer Chiefs are a professional team! Orlando Pirates are an amateur club broadcasted on TV, but Berg is jealous of PSL' - Fans

The former Chelsea FC scout made comparisions which have sparked a debate in South African football.

The majority of the football fans in Mzansi are not happy with the sentiments made by Mamelodi Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg.

Although South Africa’s Premier Soccer League is arguably amongst the richest football competitions in Africa and the entire world, but the Masandawana official believes the second tier in Belgium is better or equal to it.

However, some fans believe Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and to some extent, Kaizer Chiefs are better than some of the teams in Europe.

Have a look at their arguments as compiled by GOAL.