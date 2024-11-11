Flemming Berg, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2024Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg makes bold claim about the standard of football in South Africa - 'PSL in same level with Belgium's second tier'

Premier Soccer League

The seasoned football administrator and scout spoke candidly about the level of football in South Africa, drawing from his vast experience.

  • Berg makes bold claim about SA football
  • He compares it with Belgium's 2nd tier
  • Downs' official recruited Ribeiro & Sales
